Bucks roll through shorthanded Pacers

Giannis scores 40 points
(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 12:40 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLUC) - All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had 40 points, 15 rebounds and six assists and the Milwaukee Bucks wore down the short-handed Indiana Pacers in a 142-133 victory Thursday night. Indiana dressed just 10 players due to injuries and didn’t have a defensive answer for Antetokounmpo, the two-time NBA MVP who made 14 of 18 shots from the field _ six on uncontested dunks _ and hit 11 of 16 free throws. The Bucks moved within a game of the Brooklyn Nets for the Eastern Conference’s No. 2 playoff seed. Justin Holiday led the Pacers with 26 points.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

