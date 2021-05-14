Bessemer awarded grant to eliminate blight, stimulate future growth

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The State Land Bank Authority (SLBA) and Michigan Department of Treasury Friday announced $800,000 in blight elimination grants will be awarded to six cities across Michigan.

Bessemer was the only location chosen in Upper Michigan and will receive $24,800.

The Blight Elimination Grant program was made available to a city, village, township, county or land bank for projects that pose an immediate public safety or health risk to the community.

The grant assists in removing vacant and abandoned structures in preparation for future developments, helping launch business investments and spurring economic growth.

Grants totaling $800,000, including Bessemer’s, will be awarded to the following communities:

City of Albion $200,000

City of Jackson $125,200

City of Lapeer $200,000

City of Saginaw $200,000

City of St. Johns $50,000

“This is a great opportunity for communities across the state to tackle blight, remove vacant and abandoned structures from neighborhoods and prepare areas for developments that spark future investment, expansion and growth,” said Emily Doerr, Executive Director of the SLBA.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with the Land Bank on this opportunity to fund these individual projects across our state and make way for the continued enhancement of our Michigan communities,” said Deputy State Treasurer Joyce Parker, who oversees Treasury’s State and Local Finance programs. “The requests received illustrate that our Michigan communities are serious about eliminating blight, creating more vibrant spaces and pursuing opportunities for growth.”

Proposals were evaluated on their anticipated impact in promoting public safety and health, enhancing economic development, public and private investment in the project, and their alignment with a local place plan or other placemaking effort.

Additional information about the grant program is available on the SLBA’s Blight Elimination Programs webpage.

SLBA has eliminated 3,362 blighted structures and returned 2,480 properties to productive use since 2010. To learn more about the SLBA’s efforts to improve communities across the state, visit Michigan.gov/LandBank.

