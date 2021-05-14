Advertisement

Bark River residents win ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’

A fun dancing video turned into a big win.
Five people from Bark River sitting on a couch.
Five people from Bark River sitting on a couch.(Kylie Bloniarz)
By Grace Blair
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARK RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - After filming a funny dancing video, five people from Delta County became winners on “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

“These two [girls] were doing a TikTok and then little miss Raylie just kind of jumped in and interrupted,” said Justin Bloniarz, winner of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

The fun social media video soon turned into $10,000 for the family.

“Just to see that sheer excitement on their faces, to be able to spend the time with our family watching them on TV is something that they’ll never forget,” said Justin Bloniarz.

The submitted video was picked with two others to be finalists out of 500,000 submitted videos.

“They sent us a big ring light with a webcam and we had to do internet checks,” said Kylie Bloniarz, winner of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

The Bloniarz family had to up their internet speeds to accommodate live television. This past Sunday, the big win was broadcast.

“For them being younger it was really cool for all of them to tell all their friends and family,” said Justin Bloniarz.

Raylie, the youngest of the three girls in the video, already knows what she wants to do with the prize money.

“She wants two American girl dolls. I’m not sure about these two. They don’t know yet,” said Justin Bloniarz.

The video now qualifies for the $100,000 grand prize. That episode that will air May 23.

