A mix of sun and clouds in the U.P. Friday with a chance of sprinkles/light showers

Light rain showers to diminish in the evening following afternoon heating.
By Noel Navarro
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
An upper level disturbance brought about patchy cloudiness and scattered sprinkles/light rain showers over the U.P. Friday morning, but expecting partial clearing towards midday. Late afternoon buildup of cumulus clouds can produce another episode of sprinkles and light rain showers, then dissipating towards sunset with the loss of heating and the convective cloud formation factor.

A system from the Northern Plains brings in more moisture to the U.P. Saturday, resulting in scattered rain shower chances from west to east starting in the afternoon. Conditions look to clear out later Sunday, setting forth and dry, warmer weather pattern to keep the U.P. temperature trend above normal throughout much of next week.

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds with a chance of sprinkles and light rain showers; breezy p.m. winds mainly from the southwest from 10-20 mph

>Highs: 60s

Saturday: Increased cloudiness with a chance of scattered rain showers beginning on the west end in the afternoon and spreading eastward into the evening

>Highs: 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the evening

>Highs: 60s

Monday-Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies and warm

>Highs: 70s (lower 80s possible inland)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

>Highs: 70

