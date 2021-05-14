Advertisement

2 car fire at Houghton County home contained

Upon arriving at a home on Boston Road, officers found two cars on fire and the flames were spreading into the nearby woods.
(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUHGTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton County officials had to put out a two-car fire in northern Houghton County on Friday.

According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, officers and fire fighters responded to a report of a car fire on Boston Road at 11:55 a.m. May 14. Upon arriving, officers found two cars on fire at a private home and the flames were spreading into the nearby woods.

Agencies helping the sheriff’s office and the Quincy-Franklin-Hancock Township Fire Department were the Dollar Bay Fire Department, Calumet Township Fire Department, and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Forest Division from Baraga. Mercy Ambulance was also on scene.

The sheriff’s office said the fire was contained at the residential property. No information on the cause of the fire or injuries was reported.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available. Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

