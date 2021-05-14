16 Keweenaw National Historical Park Heritage grants awarded

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Advisory Commission and National Park Service at Keweenaw National Historical Park announced 16 Keweenaw Heritage Grants have been awarded for projects in the Copper Country.

A total of $125,001 was disbursed, with an emphasis on supporting the park’s 21 Keweenaw Heritage Site partners. These funds support a range of projects amounting to $540,000 and range from historic building maintenance to interpretive exhibits and museum collections care.

Individual grants ranging from $2,000 to $15,000 were awarded. The grants were awarded for three areas of project to:

Historic Preservation/Building Maintenance: Chassell Heritage Organization: Exterior repair and painting of museum building. Copper Country Firefighters History Museum: Drainage improvements. Houghton County Historical Society: Big Louie’s Granary rehab. Keweenaw County Historical Society (2): Lighting and painting of Eagle Harbor Lighthouse. Keweenaw Heritage Center: Roof leak repair of St. Anne’s Church. Quincy Mine Hoist Association (2): Concrete restoration of 1918 hoist house and soffit/fascia encapsulation at 1894 hoist house. Painesdale Mine & Shaft: Champion #4 shaft environmental, landscape, and accessibility improvements. Village of Calumet and its Historic District Commission (2): Office floor restoration and creation of GIS inventory for HDC.

Interpretation/Outreach: Adventure Mining Company: Documentation and Preservation of historic worker’s footprints. Carnegie Museum of the Keweenaw: Point Mills research and interpretation for Keweenaw Land Trust. Friends of the Porkies: Educational field trips to Porcupine Mountains.

Museum/Curation: Ontonagon County Historical Society: Museum collections inventory and care. A.E. Seaman Mineral Museum: Exhibit case revitalization.



A total of 21 applications were received and were reviewed by a six-member panel comprised of equal representation from the Commission and NPS. Applicants were required to meet specific criteria relating to project location, the historical significance of the resource, how long the project’s impacts would last, and how they enhance our understanding of area history.

The purpose of the Keweenaw Heritage Grant program is to provide partial funding for a broad range of heritage-related projects that support the park’s mission to preserve and interpret copper mining history. Grant recipients are required to meet a 1-to-1 match, with up to 100% of the match allowed as in-kind contributions rather than cash.

The Keweenaw NHP Advisory Commission and NPS staff would like to thank each applicant and offer congratulations to the community for their work in preserving and sharing the Copper Country’s rich historical resources and stories.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.