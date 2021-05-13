Wisconsin woman wins $300K with Michigan Lottery ticket bought in Iron Mountain

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Winning $300,000 still hasn’t sunk in for a Wisconsin woman who won the big prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s $300 Grand Wild Time instant game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Holiday Stationstore, located at 1523 South Stephenson Avenue in Iron Mountain.

“I love to play the Wild Time tickets and purchased a few while I was at the store,” said the 34-year-old player. “I didn’t scratch the tickets until the next night and was shocked when I saw I’d won $300,000. I had to keep looking the ticket over because I didn’t think it was real.”

The lucky player visited Lottery headquarters to claim her prize. With her winnings, she plans to purchase a home and go on vacation.

“You always hear of people winning the Lottery, but you never think it’s real until it’s actually you,” said the player. “It’s such a surreal feeling. It still doesn’t feel real.”

Players have won more than $42 million playing $300 Grand Wild Time, which launched in March of 2020. Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $300,000. More than $15 million in prizes remain, including one $300,000 top-prize, four $25,000 prizes, and 12 $2,500 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state. In 2020, Lottery players won more than $1.5 billion playing instant games.

About the Michigan Lottery: More than 97 cents of every dollar spent on Lottery tickets is returned to the state in the form of contributions to the state School Aid Fund, prizes to players and commissions to vendors and retailers. In the 2020 fiscal year, the Lottery provided nearly $1.18 billion for Michigan’s public schools, its sixth record contribution in a row. Since it began in 1972, the Lottery has contributed more than $24.5 billion to support public education in Michigan. For additional information, follow the Michigan Lottery on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and online at www.michiganlottery.com .

