Wisconsin man dies following Tuesday motorcycle crash in Marinette County

The motorcyclist failed to make a curve on Old 38 Rd., lost control of the motorcycle, entered the southbound ditch and was then ejected.
Crash graphic.
Crash graphic.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMBERG, Wis. (WLUC) - A Wisconsin man has died following a Tuesday afternoon motorcycle crash in Marinette County.

Marinette County Chief Deputy James Hansen says Marinette County Dispatch received a call at 2:50 p.m. May 11 about a crash on Old 38 Road, north of Dow Dam Road, in the Town of Amberg. Deputies arrived a few minutes later.

Investigation found the driver of the motorcycle, 35-year-old Krzystof Ciepalowicz, of Armstong Creek, Wis., was traveling south on Old 38 Rd. when it appeared he failed to make a curve, lost control of the motorcycle, entered the southbound ditch and was then ejected.

The sheriff’s office says Ciepalowicz was not wearing a helmet and appeared to have sustained critical injuries. He was transported from the scene by rescue.

On Thursday, May 13, the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office was notified that Ciepalowicz died from his injuries.

Investigation is continuing by the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office.

Amberg Fire, Wausaukee Rescue, Integrity Care EMS, Dickinson County Healthcare System, Marinette County Dispatch Center and the Marinette County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office with the crash and investigation.

