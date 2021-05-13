Advertisement

TV6 unveils new anchor lineup for 3 daily newscasts

Following the retirement of Greg Trick and the promotion of Andrew LaCombe, the station has debuted a new weekday anchor lineup for three newscasts.
TV6 has unveiled a new anchor line-up for 3 daily newscasts. Top left: TV6 Morning News team....
TV6 has unveiled a new anchor line-up for 3 daily newscasts. Top left: TV6 Morning News team. Top Right: TV6 News Tonight team (also seen on the TV6 Early News). Bottom: TV6 Late News team.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - TV6 viewers have probably noticed some familiar faces in new places this week.

Following the retirement of Greg Trick and the promotion of Andrew LaCombe, the station has debuted a new weekday anchor lineup for three newscasts.

Alyssa Jawor has joined Elizabeth Peterson, Tia Trudgeon and Meteorologist Jennifer Perez for the TV6 Morning News from 5:00 to 7:00 a.m. eastern time Monday through Friday. Jawor has been reporting in the TV6 Iron Mountain-Kingsford Bureau for the past two years.

Steve Asplund has joined Sarah Blakely and Chief Meteorologist Karl Bohnak for the TV6 News Tonight at 7:00 p.m. eastern time Monday through Friday. Asplund, the most recognizable face in Upper Michigan television, continues to anchor the TV6 Early News, also with Blakely.

Shawn Householder has joined Elyse Chengery, Bohnak and Sports Director Mike Ludlum for the TV6 Late News at 11:00 p.m. eastern time Monday through Friday. Householder, who is also a meteorologist, will continue to appear daily on TV6 First Look at 5:00 p.m. eastern time.

TV6 Morning News

TV6 Morning News Team, from left: Meteorologist Jennifer Perez, Anchor Elizabeth Peterson,...
TV6 Morning News Team, from left: Meteorologist Jennifer Perez, Anchor Elizabeth Peterson, Anchor Alyssa Jawor, and Live Reporter Tia Trudgeon.(WLUC)

TV6 News Tonight (Also TV6 Early News)

TV6 News Tonight Team, from left: Chief Meteorologist Karl Bohnak, Anchor Steve Asplund and...
TV6 News Tonight Team, from left: Chief Meteorologist Karl Bohnak, Anchor Steve Asplund and Anchor Sarah Blakely.(WLUC)

TV6 Late News

TV6 Late News Team, from left: Chief Meteorologist Karl Bohnak, Anchor and Meteorologist Shawn...
TV6 Late News Team, from left: Chief Meteorologist Karl Bohnak, Anchor and Meteorologist Shawn Householder, Anchor Elyse Chengery, and Sports Director Mike Ludlum.(WLUC)

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot for Fawn Marie Teeple.
UPDATE: Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office arrests fugitive Fawn Teeple, another individual
A young boy was injured after law enforcement says he hit a vehicle while on his dirt bike...
Juvenille injured in dirt bike crash
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
Gov. Whitmer focuses on rising vaccinations, declining cases during Wednesday press conference
The Michigan Department of Transportation says the closure is at the US-41 and Green Garden...
UPDATE: US-41 reopens at Green Garden Road in Marquette County

Latest News

MDOT image showing the area of it's 2021 I-75 BL project.
MDOT’s I-75 Business Loop project in St. Ignace under way
Students will hike 5 miles a day, for four days.
Powell Township middle schoolers prepare for annual Marathon Hike
Thousands of Splake dispersed into Lake Michigamme early Monday morning
Marquette State Fish Hatchery makes final stocking trip of the season
A mock-up of plans to renovate the old Savings Bank Building in Downtown Marquette
Marquette DDA discusses Savings Bank proposal