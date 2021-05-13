TV6 unveils new anchor lineup for 3 daily newscasts

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - TV6 viewers have probably noticed some familiar faces in new places this week.

Following the retirement of Greg Trick and the promotion of Andrew LaCombe, the station has debuted a new weekday anchor lineup for three newscasts.

Alyssa Jawor has joined Elizabeth Peterson, Tia Trudgeon and Meteorologist Jennifer Perez for the TV6 Morning News from 5:00 to 7:00 a.m. eastern time Monday through Friday. Jawor has been reporting in the TV6 Iron Mountain-Kingsford Bureau for the past two years.

Steve Asplund has joined Sarah Blakely and Chief Meteorologist Karl Bohnak for the TV6 News Tonight at 7:00 p.m. eastern time Monday through Friday. Asplund, the most recognizable face in Upper Michigan television, continues to anchor the TV6 Early News, also with Blakely.

Shawn Householder has joined Elyse Chengery, Bohnak and Sports Director Mike Ludlum for the TV6 Late News at 11:00 p.m. eastern time Monday through Friday. Householder, who is also a meteorologist, will continue to appear daily on TV6 First Look at 5:00 p.m. eastern time.

TV6 Morning News

TV6 Morning News Team, from left: Meteorologist Jennifer Perez, Anchor Elizabeth Peterson, Anchor Alyssa Jawor, and Live Reporter Tia Trudgeon. (WLUC)

TV6 News Tonight (Also TV6 Early News)

TV6 News Tonight Team, from left: Chief Meteorologist Karl Bohnak, Anchor Steve Asplund and Anchor Sarah Blakely. (WLUC)

TV6 Late News

TV6 Late News Team, from left: Chief Meteorologist Karl Bohnak, Anchor and Meteorologist Shawn Householder, Anchor Elyse Chengery, and Sports Director Mike Ludlum. (WLUC)

