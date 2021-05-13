Advertisement

Tigers brush off Royals, Cabrera sets MLB Record for Venezuelans

Soto records fourth save
(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 12:35 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Miguel Cabrera drove in two runs and surpassed Omar Vizquel for the most major league hits by a Venezuelan player, leading the Detroit Tigers past the slumping Kansas City Royals 4-2. Cabrera’s two RBI singles gave him 2,878, one more than Vizquel, who played his last game in 2012. Kansas City lost its 10th straight, the Royals’ longest skid since they dropped 10 in a row from March 31-April 11, 2019. Casey Mize allowed two runs on three hits and two walks in six innings to get the win. Gregory Soto worked the ninth for his fourth save.

