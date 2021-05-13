Rep. LaFave bill to rename portion of US-2/US-41 signed by Gov. Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. sponsored bill to rename a stretch of highway in Upper Michigan has been signed into law by Gov. Gretechen Whitmer.

House Bill 4429, sponsored by State Rep. Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain), renames a portion of US-2/US-41 between Hyde and Bark River as the “Darryl M. Rantanen Memorial Highway” in honor of a trooper who was killed when the patrol car he was riding in was forced off the roadway during a pursuit of a stolen vehicle.

The governor also signed HB 4067, which amends 1978′s Public Act 368, and HB 4053, which renames a section of M-120 downstate as the “Deputy Ernest W. Heikkila Memorial Highway,” into law Thursday.

“I welcome the opportunity to sign bipartisan legislation,” said Gov. Whitmer. “I am happy to sign House Bill 4067 to amend the Public Health Code to update the licensing process for specialized dentistry, and House Bill 4429 and House Bill 4053 to rename roads in memory of valued community members.”

