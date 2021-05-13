Advertisement

Powell Township middle schoolers prepare for annual Marathon Hike

The hike from Big Bay to Marquette is an annual week-long event for 5th-8th graders at the school.
Students will hike 5 miles a day, for four days.
By Mary Houle
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Students from Powell Township Schools are getting ready for their big hike next week.

The hike from Big Bay to Marquette is an annual week-long event for 5th-8th graders at the school.

It starts at the Little Garlic River and ends at the Marquette soccer fields.

The students will walk 5 miles a day in the morning during school hours. Each day, a bus will take them to the point where they left off the previous day.

“It’s a great challenge for the kids, especially living in Big Bay they drive by all this amazing natural area all the time,” says Powell Township 5th and 6th grade teacher Kathy Wright. “It’s exciting to see the kids out there because they’re like ‘whoa, I’ve always wanted to get out of the car and walk around on these rocks!’”

The Marathon Hike lasts from Tuesday until Friday next week.

