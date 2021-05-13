Players De Noc competes nationally

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A Delta County theater group put together a show inspired by the pandemic and now is competing against 11 other community theaters, including one in Germany.

Escanaba’s Players De Noc regularly competes against other community theaters.

“Every two years AACT holds a theater Festival across the entire nation and they also involve foreign military bases in Europe,” said Jamie Peterson, technical director for “Jerry’s Brain.”

This is the first year the theater group will compete nationally.

“We have been fortunate enough in the past to advance beyond the state to the regional level, but this year is the first time we’ve made it all the way to the national level,” said Peterson.

Players De Noc is performing an original play, “Jerry’s Brain”. Inspired by the pandemic, it’s written by the group’s own J.R. Spaulding Jr.

“It’s a play about a playwriter writing a play about a virtual play festival,” said Peterson.

The show’s composer plays piano live from Chicago.

“We have live actors on stage but also on the stage we have three 120-inch screens that we project actors on who are live on Camera,” said Peterson.

Like the show, Players De Noc is competing virtually this year. A production company is traveling to each community theater to record and submit the performances.

“Theaters from across the nation had to create a show in their own space without traveling and competing with other theaters they had to follow guidelines,” said Peterson.

The virtual play festival is June 14 through the 20, with Players De Noc’s show on June 17. The winner will be announced June 20th.

To sign up for the festival and watch “Jerry’s Brain”, click here.

