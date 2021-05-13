Michigan Senate Committee subpoenas for nursing home information

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, the Michigan Senate Oversight Committee served a subpoena to the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services about COVID-19 nursing home policies.

Senator Ed McBroom (R-38th State Senate District) says he requested the documents in a letter on March 2, but has not received them.

“In my opinion the department has been a little bit coy here at times,” said Sen. Ed McBroom, R-38th State Senate District.

The subpoena is asking for communications about nursing home policies, including emails, from the former and current directors.

The state health department says providing the 55,000 documents would cost $70,000

“The department does not have dedicated staff or funding to fulfill these requests at the rate at which the committee has requested,” Emily Schwarzkopf, MDHHS Director of legislative, appropriations and constituent services.

The health department says it will comply with the subpoena.

Also in Lansing today, the Republican-led Senate approved the state health department’s budget for the next fiscal year.

The plan would slightly increase state spending, but would decrease the number of full-time employees allowed at the department by 704.

Republicans claim their proposal maintains the number of department employees at the end of last year.

“I think it’s difficult to explain to Michigan resident why the state workforce should increase,” said Sen. Rick Outman, R-33rd State Senate District.

“It makes absolutely no sense to complain about the performance of our state department and then turn around and cut their staff,” said Sen. Winnie Brinks, D-29th State Senate District.

The budget was approved with only Republican support. The House still needs to pass it before it could go to Governor Whitmer’s desk for approval.

