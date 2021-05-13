MDOT’s I-75 Business Loop project in St. Ignace under way

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) project is now underway in St. Ignace.

MDOT will invest about $960,000 to resurface 1.9 miles of I-75 Business Loop (BL) from the US-2 overpass east to High Street and from Antoine Street to North Airport Drive in the city of St. Ignace in Mackinac County.

The work will include reconfiguring lanes to add a center left-turn lane, asphalt milling and resurfacing, concrete curb, gutter, sidewalk and ramps, drainage structures, and pavement markings. This project includes a three-year materials and workmanship pavement warranty.

The MDOT project began Thursday, May 13, and is expected to be completed on Wednesday, June 23, though that is subject to change.

For more information about the project, visit the project website. Throughout work, project detour and closure information will be posted at Michigan.gov/Drive, and will also be shared on social media.

Traffic will be maintained using traffic shifts with periodic lane closures under traffic regulators.

MDOT says this project will result in a smoother driving surface and increased safety, saying studies have shown a center left-turn lane can reduce crashes.

Learn more about the project in this presentation.

