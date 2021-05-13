MCHD holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday afternoon.

Inside the Northern Center at Northern Michigan University, staff were taking information and administering the vaccines.

All three versions were available. Children as young as 12 have now been approved for the Pfizer vaccine. The Health Department says while it’s seen a drop in vaccine interest, there are waves of high school age students after school ends.

“We have seen a decline in interest here in our mass clinics, what we’re focusing on now is trying to get to smaller community sites, we’ve been talking about doing some events in the community, and getting more creative with how we’re reaching people as well.,” said Brianna Mileski, MCHD Community Health Director.

“I think you should do it for others, if not for yourself do it for others, if you care about your community and you care about your family and you want make sure you get the vaccine to be safe and take proper steps to make sure your family is safe,” said Justin Martin, a high school student who received the vaccine.

The MCHD is taking appointments for the vaccine by phone or online. The phone number is (906) 475-7847, the lines are staffed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

