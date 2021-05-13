Marquette State Fish Hatchery makes final stocking trip of the season

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - After months of spawning, rearing, and stocking fish, Thursday marked the 76th and final stocking trip of the season for the Marquette State Fish Hatchery.

Fisheries biologist Jim Aho says there was nothing fishy about the numbers, as the hatchery stocked nearly 400,000 fish for the inland waters and great lakes.

“The breakout is roughly 112,500 Lake Trout, 106,000 Brook Trout, and about 170,000 Splake,” said Aho.

The final stocking trip was to Lake Michigamme, where more than 7,800 Splake were dispersed. Aho says conditions for stocking were prime after a mild winter.

“The conditions of the roads have been very good for stocking,” he stated. “For access, we got in early because of snowmelt, and the fish got to the lakes a little bit earlier than normal.”

With stocking done, fisheries technician Bryce Kucharek says it is on to the next batch.

“We took all our eggs last fall,” Kucharek said. “We start with Splake or Lake Trout in October and run through usually mid-November for spawning Brook Trout. Those fish will be inside {the hatchery} where they’ll be getting bigger.”

The hatchery will also disinfect everything for the upcoming lot. With the season officially over, Aho says he is optimistic for next year.

“We’re hoping for the same type of weather,” he said, “and we’ve consistently been releasing some very good fish. We expect everything we had this year.”

Aho says there will be enough fish in the lakes for summer fishing. The next stocking season will start with Brook Trout this October, followed by the remaining fish in April 2022.

