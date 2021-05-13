Marquette man arrested on child porn charges

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force announced the arrest of a Marquette man on child porn charges Thursday.

32-year-old Remo Valentino Perry was arrested for possession of child sexually abusive materials and using a computer to commit a crime.

Perry was arrested following an investigation which stemmed from a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) Cyber tip. As a result of the investigation, a search warrant of the suspect’s residence was conducted and multiple internet capable devices and evidence were seized.

Perry was charged with four counts of child sexually abusive material-aggravated possession and four counts of using a computer to commit a crime. He was arraigned in 96th District Court on Friday, May 7.

If convicted, Perry faces 10 years in prison for each count of the aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and up to 10 years in prison for using a computer to commit a crime.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online.

The NCMEC provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at www.missingkids.org. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at www.michiganicac.com.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine at www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.

