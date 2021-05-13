Advertisement

Marquette DDA discusses Savings Bank proposal

Braveworks wants the Marquette Downtown Development Authority to be a ‘key piece’ in managing and maintaining a new public parking structure.
A mock-up of plans to renovate the old Savings Bank Building in Downtown Marquette
A mock-up of plans to renovate the old Savings Bank Building in Downtown Marquette
By Mary Houle
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Downtown Development Authority wants to learn more about plans for a major development at the corner of Front and Washington streets and two parking lots along Lakeshore Boulevard.

Developers from Braveworks want to renovate the old Savings Bank Building into a hotel and add commercial space, residential buildings and a public parking garage where private parking lots are right now.

If approved, Braveworks wants to reinvest its taxes into the project. The developers would use tax money generated by improvements to the property to pay for environmental remediation and the new parking garage.

The developers want the Marquette Downtown Development Authority to be a key piece in managing and maintaining the new parking structure.

Members of the DDA said in a meeting Thursday morning that decisions on the project should not be rushed because it’s so complex.

“I do think it’s that it’s an impressive project, I think it would be truly transformational of that block,” said DDA Executive Director Rebecca Finco. “I would like to see some more throughout vetting of the project.”

Some concerns from the DDA included blocking views of Lake Superior and the affordability of the new residential units.

The DDA did not make any decisions to approve or deny Braveworks’ request for the parking agreement and plans to meet with the developers next month.

Check out renderings for the project below, courtesy of Braveworks:

Braveworks old Savings Bank Building project rendering.
Braveworks old Savings Bank Building project rendering.
Braveworks old Savings Bank Building project rendering.
Braveworks old Savings Bank Building project rendering.
Braveworks old Savings Bank Building project rendering.
Braveworks old Savings Bank Building project rendering.
Braveworks old Savings Bank Building project rendering.
Braveworks old Savings Bank Building project rendering.
Braveworks old Savings Bank Building project rendering.
Braveworks old Savings Bank Building project rendering.

