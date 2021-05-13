Advertisement

Livestream Marquette Senior High School’s production of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”

Performances are today and tomorrow at 7 pm
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tonight and tomorrow students from Marquette Senior High School are bringing fan favorite cartoon characters to life.

Their production of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” starts at 7 pm and will be livestreamed to ticket holders.

There might not be a full house at the theatre, but cast member Natalie Trip says to expect a production as big and exciting as a pre-pandemic show.

“I’m so excited to finally perform again and just make everyone happy and bring some joy into people’s lives. They can expect a lot of jokes. There are so many jokes in the show and just... smiles all around.” says Trip.

You can buy tickets for the show here.

