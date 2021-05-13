Livestream Marquette Senior High School’s production of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tonight and tomorrow students from Marquette Senior High School are bringing fan favorite cartoon characters to life.

Their production of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” starts at 7 pm and will be livestreamed to ticket holders.

There might not be a full house at the theatre, but cast member Natalie Trip says to expect a production as big and exciting as a pre-pandemic show.

“I’m so excited to finally perform again and just make everyone happy and bring some joy into people’s lives. They can expect a lot of jokes. There are so many jokes in the show and just... smiles all around.” says Trip.

You can buy tickets for the show here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.