Laps for Lakeview raises money for Negaunee school

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lakeview Elementary students got some exercise outside Thursday afternoon for the annual Laps for Lakeview fundraiser in Negaunee.

The students have been collecting donations, for the number of laps around the school they could complete. The fundraising helps the school pay for extra activities like field trips and supplies.

“We’ve missed so many of our annual things we do at school this year so the kids are really enjoying it, they have all these colorful t-shirts they can keep and save and we’re very thankful for our community that comes out and donates and supports our school, we have a lot of volunteers who are helping and it’s just a fun day for everyone,” said Diane Faust, Volunteer Coordinator.

Last year the event was canceled because of the pandemic. In a typical year Laps for Lakeview raises thousands of dollars for the school.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.