‘Jaws of Life’ used to remove 2 people from SUV after Wednesday crash in Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Two people had to be removed from their SUV following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Iron Mountain.

According to the Iron Mountain Police Department and Iron Mountain Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a crash on US-2 near Storheim’s Restaurant at about 3:08 p.m. May 12.

Officers say an SUV, driven by a 63-year-old Prentice, Wisconsin man pulled onto US-2 from the Walmart exit, into the path of an east bound SUV, driven from a 17-year-old Foster City, Mich. man.

The fire department had to use the ‘Jaws of Life’ to remove the 63-year-old man and his passenger, a 61-year-old woman from Prentice, Wis., out of the SUV.

IMPD says the man and woman were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Dickinson County Healthcare System. The condition of the 17-year-old man was not provided.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged during the crash. The crash remains under investigation and no names have been released at this time.

Integrity Care EMS and L.R. Vincent Towing assisted the Iron Mountain Police and Fire departments at the scene.

This story will be updated as any additional information is made available.

