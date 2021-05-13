Advertisement

Iron Range Roll looking for volunteers

By Jerry Tudor
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Range Roll is coming up and volunteers are needed. The event is a point-to-point bike race starting at the Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum in Ishpeming and ending in Marquette.

It’s a fundraiser for youth programs at the YMCA of Marquette County. The event will also include a virtual option but organizers say they’re glad to have the in-person event back.

“That’s when you start to see the community come together is when they actually literally come together, hang out, ride for a common cause and at the same race you can see a five-year-old next to you and and 85 year-old right next to you and everyone is riding the same race so we’re really really excited to have the physical event back,” said Daniel Croney, Iron Range Roll Co-Chair.

The event is June 5. If you’d like to sign up to volunteer or participate in the Iron Range Roll, you can find out more by clicking here.

