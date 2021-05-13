Iron Range Roll looking for volunteers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Range Roll is coming up and volunteers are needed. The event is a point-to-point bike race starting at the Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum in Ishpeming and ending in Marquette.

It’s a fundraiser for youth programs at the YMCA of Marquette County. The event will also include a virtual option but organizers say they’re glad to have the in-person event back.

“That’s when you start to see the community come together is when they actually literally come together, hang out, ride for a common cause and at the same race you can see a five-year-old next to you and and 85 year-old right next to you and everyone is riding the same race so we’re really really excited to have the physical event back,” said Daniel Croney, Iron Range Roll Co-Chair.

The event is June 5. If you’d like to sign up to volunteer or participate in the Iron Range Roll, you can find out more by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.