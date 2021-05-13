Advertisement

Iron Mountain man faces 12 charges related to possession of child porn

37-year-old Matthew John Ance was arrested following an investigation which stemmed from a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children cyber tip.
(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
IRON Mountain, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force announced the arrest of an Iron Mountain man on child porn charges.

37-year-old Matthew John Ance was arrested following an investigation which stemmed from a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) cyber tip. As a result of the investigation, a search of a Dickinson County residence was conducted and multiple internet capable devices and evidence were seized.

Ance was charged with six counts of child sexually abusive material-aggravated possession and six counts of using a computer to commit a crime. He was arraigned in 95B District Court on Friday, May 7.

If convicted, Ance faces up to 10 years in prison for each count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and 20 years in prison for each count of using a computer to commit a crime.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online.

The NCMEC provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at www.missingkids.org. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at www.michiganicac.com.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine at www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.

