Everyday appreciation to National Police Week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s National Police Week, remembering those who lost their lives in the line of duty -- and appreciating those who continue that duty.

It carries an everyday meaning to Michigan State Police (MSP) Trooper Thomas Kinnunen and Marquette City Police Patrolman Jeffrey Czarny, who have each put in more than a dozen years of service.

“My heart goes out to my brothers and sisters in the bigger cities, with the riots and protests. Fortunately, I have not experienced that in Marquette County or in my work area... Nothing but support from Marquette County, Alger County, the whole U.P. And we’re glad to be here,” said Kinnunen.

“And you know, we appreciate it. Right now’s a tough time in law enforcement. But, we do our absolute best to make sure that the problems that people are seeing on the TV -- that’s not who we are, that’s not what we strive to be,” added Czarny.

The officers expressed accountability with the badge to serve the public to the best of their ability.

Law Enforcement Appreciation Week is also a reminder of that trust and bond with the community.

Kinnunen and Czarny mentioned countless training and increased public relations to maintain that trust.

“(Training programs in) diversity and inclusion. We’re here to listen to help -- there’s two sides to every story,” said MSP Trooper Kinnunen.

Their expectations in answering the call go beyond the city limit.

“Between the county -- if we need to go, we’ll go. No matter when or how you call 911. You’re going to get a law enforcement officer from this county. Period,” said Marquette City Police Patrolman Czarny, who also serves as the department’s field training officer.

With summer near, it is an opportunity to warm up that bond.

“You get the lemonade stands, which is great on a hot summer day. But too, it’s when you get involved with the kids. You see the kids, you pull up and they’re excited to see you,” said Czarny.

Police Week continues through Saturday, on Peace Officers Memorial Day.

