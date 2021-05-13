EGLE awards 70 grants to communities for collection, recycling of scrap tires

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced Thursday that it has awarded $770,936 in grants to fund 59 community scrap tire drop-off events and other tire cleanups in 72 counties across the state.

Community events provide affordable and convenient tire recycling opportunities to residents, including the creation of yearlong collections sites and roadside pickups. Additionally, 11 grant projects will fund the removal of old tire piles at private properties.

Improperly dumped scrap tires pose a fire hazard and create mosquito breeding grounds. Recycled scrap tires can be used in asphalt to pave roads, as mulch in gardens and playgrounds, and in manufacturing processes.

The full list of grantees includes:

Michigan EGLE scrap tire grantees May 2021. (EGLE/WLUC)

For more information, call the EGLE’s Environmental Assistance Center at 800-662-9278, or visit Michigan’s Scrap Tire Program website at Mi.gov/ScrapTires.

