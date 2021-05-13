Advertisement

Christian Park Center celebrates “Yooper Season”

While guests could not attend, residents were allowed outside to enjoy live music.
Christian Park Center residents outside listening to live music.
Christian Park Center residents outside listening to live music.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s National Nursing Home Week and Christian Park Center is celebrating. For the first time in more than a year, Christian Park Center residents enjoyed lunch outside with a live band on Thursday.

Celebrating all things Yooper, residents enjoyed many U.P. themed activities including fishing bingo, pasties, and of course, local music.

“We knew we wanted to do “Yooper Season” and what more do Yoopers do? We’re outside all the time. Being outside we wanted to get one of our local celebrity bands which is the Jam Band, to play for us,” said Cindy Liukkonen, activity director at Christian Park Center.

Residents also enjoyed their own version of hunting. Workers dressed up as animals so residents could “hunt” using nerf guns.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot for Fawn Marie Teeple.
UPDATE: Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office arrests fugitive Fawn Teeple, another individual
A young boy was injured after law enforcement says he hit a vehicle while on his dirt bike...
Juvenille injured in dirt bike crash
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
Gov. Whitmer focuses on rising vaccinations, declining cases during Wednesday press conference
The Michigan Department of Transportation says the closure is at the US-41 and Green Garden...
UPDATE: US-41 reopens at Green Garden Road in Marquette County

Latest News

Crash graphic.
Wisconsin man dies following Tuesday motorcycle crash in Marinette County
Volunteers in front of the Ruth Butler Building.
Brat sale for cancer
US-2 and US-41 highway graphic.
Rep. LaFave bill to rename portion of US-2/US-41 signed by Gov. Whitmer
Remo Valetino Perry mugshot.
Marquette man arrested on child sexually abusive material charges