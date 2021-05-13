Christian Park Center celebrates “Yooper Season”

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s National Nursing Home Week and Christian Park Center is celebrating. For the first time in more than a year, Christian Park Center residents enjoyed lunch outside with a live band on Thursday.

Celebrating all things Yooper, residents enjoyed many U.P. themed activities including fishing bingo, pasties, and of course, local music.

“We knew we wanted to do “Yooper Season” and what more do Yoopers do? We’re outside all the time. Being outside we wanted to get one of our local celebrity bands which is the Jam Band, to play for us,” said Cindy Liukkonen, activity director at Christian Park Center.

Residents also enjoyed their own version of hunting. Workers dressed up as animals so residents could “hunt” using nerf guns.

