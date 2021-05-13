Advertisement

Brewers a break in eighth inning to defeat St. Louis

Extra out helps rally
(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 12:40 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WLUC) - Travis Shaw hit a tiebreaking double and Avisail Garcia added a two-run homer in the eighth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers capitalized on some good fortune to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-1. The decisive rally that snapped the Cardinals’ four-game winning streak came after it appeared Ryan Helsley would retire the side in order. Daniel Vogelbach struck out for the apparent third out but reached first on a wild pitch. Shaw followed with his RBI double.

