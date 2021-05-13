Brat sale for cancer

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A brat sale held Thursday on the Escanaba Fairgrounds benefited the Delta County Cancer Alliance. With support from several local sponsors, you received a brat, chips, water and a dessert for $5.

For those who were not able to drive by to pick up a brat, delivery was available. In just over an hour, 420 brats were delivered around town.

“We have got people all set up for making deliveries, like these fine folks here, and all these cars will be making deliveries. Then we’ve got the drive through set up right here,” said Scott Knauf, a brat sale volunteer.

Sponsors include Elmer’s County Market, Frito-Lay, For the Love of Cupcakes, The Store Gas Station, Thrivent Financial, UPHS Home, Health and Hospice, AirMedCare Network, and U.P. Honor Flights.

