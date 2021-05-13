Bay Cliff Health Camp welcomes students for day camps

BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Students from Cherry Creek Elementary in Harvey piled off school buses and into the sunshine this morning, arriving at camp for the first time in over a year.

From 10a.m. to 5p.m. the kids participated in outdoor programs, including camp cooking and shelter building.

Bay Cliff Executive Director, Claire Lutgen, says hosting outdoor programs for Marquette Area Public Schools has been a tradition for over 45 years.

And though the virtual programs held last year were necessary at the time, Lutgen says nothing beats in-person interaction.

“For our kids much of their learning happens with their peers, so it’s in community with other people, and trying to replicate that in a virtual environment is really really difficult to do,” says Lutgen.

A 5th grade teacher from Cherry Creek, Mary Bengry, says the students were happy to get out of the classroom and into hands-on learning.

“Anything we learned in science, all the kids were learning the same thing, we’re able to apply that identifying wildflowers, trying to figure out what tracks are, just taking a look at things like that,” says Bengry.

7th and 8th grade students from Marquette will have their Bay Cliff day camps in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.