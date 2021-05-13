Advertisement

Another Warm Day Friday with Widely Scattered Showers Possible East

Most U.P. Locations Will Remain Dry
By Karl Bohnak
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Friday: A Sunny start with clouds developing just away from the shores of the Great Lakes; a chance of widely scattered showers east

Highs: 60s to near 70, somewhat cooler close to Lakes Michigan and Huron

Saturday: Partly cloudy west with a chance of widely scattered showers, sunny to partly cloudy east

Highs: mainly 60s, coolest near the Great Lakes, especially Lakes Michigan and Huron

Sunday: Mainly sunny

Highs: 60s to around 70, warmest western interior, coolest along the Great Lakes shorelines

Warm, dry weather will continue into next week.  The next chance of meaningful rain should hold off until the latter portion of the week, if not longer.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot for Fawn Marie Teeple.
UPDATE: Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office arrests fugitive Fawn Teeple, another individual
A young boy was injured after law enforcement says he hit a vehicle while on his dirt bike...
Juvenille injured in dirt bike crash
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
Gov. Whitmer focuses on rising vaccinations, declining cases during Wednesday press conference
The Michigan Department of Transportation says the closure is at the US-41 and Green Garden...
UPDATE: US-41 reopens at Green Garden Road in Marquette County

Latest News

warm day
A warmer stretch is underway
Karl Bohnak: 5/12/2021
Warm, Dry Weather Will Continue Thursday
dry stretch
Pleasant temperatures today
Karl Bohnak: 5/11/2021
A Stretch of Fine Spring Weather Begins Wednesday