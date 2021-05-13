Another Warm Day Friday with Widely Scattered Showers Possible East

Friday: A Sunny start with clouds developing just away from the shores of the Great Lakes; a chance of widely scattered showers east

Highs: 60s to near 70, somewhat cooler close to Lakes Michigan and Huron

Saturday: Partly cloudy west with a chance of widely scattered showers, sunny to partly cloudy east

Highs: mainly 60s, coolest near the Great Lakes, especially Lakes Michigan and Huron

Sunday: Mainly sunny

Highs: 60s to around 70, warmest western interior, coolest along the Great Lakes shorelines

Warm, dry weather will continue into next week. The next chance of meaningful rain should hold off until the latter portion of the week, if not longer.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.