A warmer stretch is underway

Hello, May weather! The pattern in the upper level has ridging staying overhead for a while, which will help pump up the warmth. Therefore systems will track well north and south of the U.P. leaving us with a mainly dry stretch. Temperatures will easily reach the 60s away from the lakes and even climbing into the 70s early next week. The only hiccup to look out for is some isolated showers, which will develop due to lake breezes during the afternoons.

Today: Sunny, warm with and a few sprinkles

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s inland, around 60° along the shorelines

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with isolated afternoon showers in the east

>Highs: Upper 60s inland, around 60° near the Great Lakes

Saturday: Partly cloudy with some light scattered showers but staying warm

>Highs: Upper 60s inland, around 60° near the Great Lakes

Sunday: Sun mixed with clouds and warm

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Monday: Some scattered showers in the north. Otherwise, sun mixed with clouds

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low 70s inland, 60s along the shorelines

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

