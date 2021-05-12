Advertisement

Woman impersonates high school student to gain Instagram followers, police say

By WSVN staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) - A Florida woman was arrested and accused of impersonating a high school student to apparently gain more followers on social media.

Audrey Francisquini, 28, appeared in court Tuesday. A prosecutor said she was carrying a skateboard and a painting while dressed like students to blend in at American Senior High School.

Francisquini nodded her head as the prosecutor spoke. Her public defender said, “Ma’am, stop doing that.”

“It says here she was trying to get people to follow her on Instagram,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

The arrest report states the student impersonator recorded herself handing out flyers at the school then promoted her Instagram page.

“She was like, I think recording some stuff in there, some crazy stuff, and then she had like the devil’s mask and everything,” said an unidentified student.

She also featured the “devil’s mask” on her social media.

Francisquini managed to escape school security, but that night detectives tracked her down at her North Miami Beach home.

“I legit have, I don’t know how many cops outside, right now, at my house,” she said in a video posted as an Instagram story.

The judge ordered her to stay away from the campus. Her charges include trespassing and interfering with a school.

He lawyer advised her in court, “If someone shoves a camera in your face, just don’t talk about this.”

Miami-Dade County Public Schools says the matter is under review.

Copyright 2021 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette Township UPS Store staff prevent man from falling victim to phone scam
Marquette County UPS Store worker stops scam of nearly $10,000
Mugshot for Fawn Marie Teeple.
Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office seeks fugitive Fawn Teeple
A mock-up of plans to renovate the old Savings Bank Building in Downtown Marquette
Potential project for old Savings Bank Building in Downtown Marquette
Many were in attendance at the Gogebic-Iron County Airport board meeting Monday, May 10, 2021.
Boutique Airlines fires 2 pilots, pulls out of Gogebic-Iron Co. Airport
Enbridge's logo
Enbridge will defy state order; Whitmer threatens more action

Latest News

Former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, left, and former acting Defense Secretary...
Hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol violence exposes stark partisan divisions
House Republicans vote to remove Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership post.
House GOP ousts Rep. Liz Cheney from leadership post
The greenhouse will open starting next week.
Outlanders Catering teams up with a Marquette farm for vegetable, flower sales
Audrey Francisquini, 28, appeared in court Tuesday. A prosecutor said she was carrying a...
Woman impersonates high school student to gain Instagram followers, police say