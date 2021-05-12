Advertisement

Wisconsin man sentenced on drug charges in Gogebic County

According to Gogebic County Prosecutor Nick Jacobs, Joshua Alan Perren was sentenced to a minimum of 12 years and maximum of 30 years for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Joshua Perren mugshot
Joshua Perren mugshot(Gogebic County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Clark
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A man from Onalaska, Wisconsin, was sentenced to prison in Gogebic County Circuit Court on Tuesday. According to Gogebic County Prosecutor Nick Jacobs, Joshua Alan Perren was sentenced to a minimum of 12 years and maximum of 30 years for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. He was sentenced as a 2nd notice habitual offender.

A credit for 267 days in jail is included in the prison time, according to court documents. A second count of conspiracy was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

