Warm, Dry Weather Will Continue Thursday

Thursday: Sunny with some fair-weather clouds developing at inland points

Highs: near 60 into the 60s

Friday: Sun mixing with some clouds, chance of isolated afternoon showers, mainly east and central

Highs: mainly in the 60s

Saturday: Sunny to partly cloudy, chance of widely scattered afternoon showers central and east

Highs: 60s, coolest near the Great Lakes, especially Lakes Michigan and Huron

Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm

Highs: 60s to near 70

Warm, dry weather should continue at least into the early portion of next week.

