Warm, Dry Weather Will Continue Thursday
Light Winds Should Continue, Keeping the Wildfire Danger in Check
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday: Sunny with some fair-weather clouds developing at inland points
Highs: near 60 into the 60s
Friday: Sun mixing with some clouds, chance of isolated afternoon showers, mainly east and central
Highs: mainly in the 60s
Saturday: Sunny to partly cloudy, chance of widely scattered afternoon showers central and east
Highs: 60s, coolest near the Great Lakes, especially Lakes Michigan and Huron
Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm
Highs: 60s to near 70
Warm, dry weather should continue at least into the early portion of next week.
