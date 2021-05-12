Advertisement

Warm, Dry Weather Will Continue Thursday

Light Winds Should Continue, Keeping the Wildfire Danger in Check
By Karl Bohnak
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday: Sunny with some fair-weather clouds developing at inland points

Highs: near 60 into the 60s

Friday: Sun mixing with some clouds, chance of isolated afternoon showers, mainly east and central

Highs: mainly in the 60s

Saturday: Sunny to partly cloudy, chance of widely scattered afternoon showers central and east

Highs: 60s, coolest near the Great Lakes, especially Lakes Michigan and Huron

Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm

Highs: 60s to near 70

Warm, dry weather should continue at least into the early portion of next week.

