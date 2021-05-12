Travel Marquette expects new 2021 Adventure Guide this week, reopens to public

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Finding a new spot to explore in Marquette County this summer just got a little bit easier.

Travel Marquette’s 2021 Adventure Guide is expected to arrive this week. It will be filled with hotel information for tourists and the best spots to visit around the county.

The agency has also started welcoming the public back inside for in-person appointments. Employees are ready for in-person appointments with a variety of brochures to help plan events and weekend getaways.

The Executive Director, Susan Estler, says the new guide is built with input from the surrounding communities.

“We’re looking at diversifying people throughout the county,” says Estler. “So we’re working with the different municipalities; Negaunee, Big Bay, City of Marquette, and some of the other municipalities to find out what they’d like us to be promoting about their area.”

The new Adventure Guide can be mailed to you by filling out an application on Travel Marquette’s website, or you can stop in the office on W. Washington St. in Marquette.

Travel Marquette will be open to the public Monday-Friday from 9-5.

