Advertisement

Travel Marquette expects new 2021 Adventure Guide this week, reopens to public

Executive Director Susan Estler says this years’ guide is built with input from the surrounding communities.
Travel Marquette 2021 Adventure Guide
Travel Marquette 2021 Adventure Guide(Travel Marquette)
By Mary Houle
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Finding a new spot to explore in Marquette County this summer just got a little bit easier.

Travel Marquette’s 2021 Adventure Guide is expected to arrive this week. It will be filled with hotel information for tourists and the best spots to visit around the county.

The agency has also started welcoming the public back inside for in-person appointments. Employees are ready for in-person appointments with a variety of brochures to help plan events and weekend getaways.

The Executive Director, Susan Estler, says the new guide is built with input from the surrounding communities.

“We’re looking at diversifying people throughout the county,” says Estler. “So we’re working with the different municipalities; Negaunee, Big Bay, City of Marquette, and some of the other municipalities to find out what they’d like us to be promoting about their area.”

The new Adventure Guide can be mailed to you by filling out an application on Travel Marquette’s website, or you can stop in the office on W. Washington St. in Marquette.

Travel Marquette will be open to the public Monday-Friday from 9-5.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette Township UPS Store staff prevent man from falling victim to phone scam
Marquette County UPS Store worker stops scam of nearly $10,000
Mugshot for Fawn Marie Teeple.
Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office seeks fugitive Fawn Teeple
A mock-up of plans to renovate the old Savings Bank Building in Downtown Marquette
Potential project for old Savings Bank Building in Downtown Marquette
Many were in attendance at the Gogebic-Iron County Airport board meeting Monday, May 10, 2021.
Boutique Airlines fires 2 pilots, pulls out of Gogebic-Iron Co. Airport
Enbridge's logo
Enbridge will defy state order; Whitmer threatens more action

Latest News

The greenhouse will open starting next week.
Outlanders Catering teams up with a Marquette farm for vegetable, flower sales
Michigan budget graphic.
Lawmakers begin passing budget bills; no deal with Whitmer
Joshua Perren mugshot
Wisconsin man sentenced on drug charges in Gogebic County
FILE - Ellen DeGeneres appears during a taping of the "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," in Burbank,...
Ellen DeGeneres to end long-running TV talk show next year