UPDATE: US-41 reopens at Green Garden Road in Marquette County
The Michigan Department of Transportation says the closure was at the US-41 and Green Garden Road intersection, due to a vehicle fire.
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: As of about 5:06 p.m., US-41 is now fully open to traffic.
That’s exactly one hour after a vehicle fire was reported at the US-41 and Green Garden Road intersection.
No other details were immediately available.
ORIGINAL STORY: Both lanes of a more remote area of US-41 in Marquette County are closed Wednesday afternoon.
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says the closure is at the US-41 and Green Garden Road intersection, due to a vehicle fire. This is an area between Harvey and Skandia.
The fire was first reported at 4:06 p.m. May 12.
This story will be updated as we learn more.
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.