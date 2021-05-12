Summer boating and camping rentals available at NMU

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University (NMU) Rec Sports has a one-stop-shop for your summer outdoor plans.

The department is offering stand-up paddle boards, single person kayaks, camping gear, even disc golfing sets for rent.

You can reserve ahead or just stop in at NMU’s Physical Education Instructional Facility (PEIF).

The PEIF is located between the Superior Dome and Berry Events Center -- on 1401 Presque Isle Avenue.

“We (rent out equipment) all the way through the summer and into the fall. We’ll start renting this (boating equipment) out at the end of May -- until it gets too cold. Same thing with the camping gear. We want to get people outside -- not just Northern students but the community, people who are traveling to Marquette,” said NMU Outdoor Recreation Center Student Manager Amanda Monarch.

Boat rentals start at $25 for members.

Complete pricing information, rental guidelines and the online rental form can be found HERE.

