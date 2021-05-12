Advertisement

Sporting goods stores seeing increase in customers ahead of Walleye season opening weekend

Illustration of a walleye, scientific name sander vitreus, by Joseph R. Tomelleri (Graphic...
Illustration of a walleye, scientific name sander vitreus, by Joseph R. Tomelleri (Graphic courtesy of the Michigan DNR) (WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Walleye season begins for Upper Michigan anglers. Sporting goods stores like Wilderness Sports in Ishpeming say they’re already seeing a bump in the number of customers.

They’re buying fishing licenses, poles, tackle and all the gear they need to have a successful fishing weekend.

“Anytime a new season pops up we usually do see the difference, this Saturday is going to be opening day of walleye season and early season walleye is great for shore-fishing as well so it gets the kids involved and we have tackle, we have live bate, everything you need to get you going,” said Kenneth Lacosse, Wilderness Sports Sales Associate.

A fishing license is required for anglers over 17 years old. Wilderness and other sporting goods stores sell those as well.

