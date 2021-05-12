Republicans and Gov. Whitmer continue to debate her Florida trip

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - State Republicans and Governor Gretchen Whitmer continue to disagree about her trip to Florida.

It was previously revealed the governor traveled to Florida in March.

At the time, a spokesperson for the governor said she “did not go on spring break” and that the trip was to visit her ill father.

Republicans have repeatedly questioned who paid for her trip. Wednesday the governor said it was not taxpayers.

“When you are the governor of Michigan, you are always on the clock, but it doesn’t mean you aren’t also a daughter who shows up when her family member needs her,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Michigan. “This flight was not a gift. This trip was not paid for at taxpayer expense.”

“The issue is not that the governor wanted to visit family members,” said Ted Goodman, Michigan Republican Party Communications Director. “It’s that Michiganders were denied that same opportunity through Whitmer’s orders that locked us out of nursing homes.”

The state health department allowed nursing home visitations to resume in early March - around the time of the governor’s trip.

