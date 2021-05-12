Advertisement

Republicans and Gov. Whitmer continue to debate her Florida trip

Republicans have repeatedly questioned who paid for her trip. Wednesday the governor said it was not taxpayers.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).(WLUC/State of Michigan)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - State Republicans and Governor Gretchen Whitmer continue to disagree about her trip to Florida.

It was previously revealed the governor traveled to Florida in March.

At the time, a spokesperson for the governor said she “did not go on spring break” and that the trip was to visit her ill father.

Republicans have repeatedly questioned who paid for her trip. Wednesday the governor said it was not taxpayers.

“When you are the governor of Michigan, you are always on the clock, but it doesn’t mean you aren’t also a daughter who shows up when her family member needs her,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Michigan. “This flight was not a gift. This trip was not paid for at taxpayer expense.”

“The issue is not that the governor wanted to visit family members,” said Ted Goodman, Michigan Republican Party Communications Director. “It’s that Michiganders were denied that same opportunity through Whitmer’s orders that locked us out of nursing homes.”

The state health department allowed nursing home visitations to resume in early March - around the time of the governor’s trip.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot for Fawn Marie Teeple.
UPDATE: Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office arrests fugitive Fawn Teeple, another individual
Marquette Township UPS Store staff prevent man from falling victim to phone scam
Marquette County UPS Store worker stops scam of nearly $10,000
A mock-up of plans to renovate the old Savings Bank Building in Downtown Marquette
Potential project for old Savings Bank Building in Downtown Marquette
A young boy was injured after law enforcement says he hit a vehicle while on his dirt bike...
Juvenille injured in dirt bike crash
Many were in attendance at the Gogebic-Iron County Airport board meeting Monday, May 10, 2021.
Boutique Airlines fires 2 pilots, pulls out of Gogebic-Iron Co. Airport

Latest News

New tenants to move into almost renovated property soon
Iron Mountain’s Thunder Island Building almost fully restored
Millions of Americans did not have access to, and could not afford, broadband at a time when...
Emergency program to give eligible people $50 off internet bill
The Michigan Department of Transportation says the closure is at the US-41 and Green Garden...
UPDATE: US-41 reopens at Green Garden Road in Marquette County
The Hodge family broke ground for the building of their new house.
Marquette County Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on new home