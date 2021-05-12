Advertisement

Rainbow Charters offers fishing trips and sightseeing tours on Lake Superior

Book a 4 or 8 hour trip with Captain Rod Lowe
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GRAND MARAIS, Mich. (WLUC) - You and five other friends can book a fishing trip on Lake Superior.

Rainbow Charters fishing boat docks at Burt Township Marina in Grand Marais.

The boat leaves at 8 am for a full or half day, and again at 2 pm for a half day of fishing or sightseeing.

Captain Rod Lowe says fishing gear is supplied, but it is up to you to get your fishing license and bring food and drinks. Alcoholic beverages ARE permitted on the boat.

“We start fishing as soon as the ice is off, and we fish into September. The middle of September is usually our last charter for the season. And we do full and half day charters out of Grand Marais along with some sightseeing tours down to Pictured Rocks,” explains Lowe. “And we do clean all your fish for you, filet them out for you, and get them ready for the grill.”

Lowe added that he wants everyone to have a fun time, whether or not you’re a seasoned fisherman.

You can book your next trip by calling Rod at (906)494-3933 or emailing rainbowcharters@hotmail.com.

You can view Rainbow Charters’ website here.

