Pleasant temperatures today
High pressure has moved in overhead. This feature will keep us in dry conditions and sunny skies today. In the upper levels of the atmosphere, a ridge builds in tomorrow through the weekend, and as a result, we have above normal high temperatures through next week. During this stretch, lake breezes develop, which could support a few isolated showers and sprinkles during the afternoons.
Today: Sunny and seasonal
>Highs: Mid to upper 50s along the shorelines, low to mid-60s inland
Thursday: Mostly sunny, isolated showers possible late in the day, and warm
>Highs: Mid to upper 50s along the shorelines, low to mid-60s inland
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with isolated showers
>Highs: Mid to upper 50s along the shorelines, low to mid-60s inland
Saturday: Sun mixed with clouds, isolated showers, and warmer
>Highs: Mainly 60s, mid to upper 60s inland
Sunday: Partly cloudy and warm
>Highs: Mid 60s inland, cooler along the shorelines
Monday: Partly cloudy and warmer
>Highs: Upper 60s inland, cooler along the shorelines
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer
>Highs: Upper 60s to around 70°
