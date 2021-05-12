Advertisement

Pleasant temperatures today

By Jennifer Perez
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
High pressure has moved in overhead. This feature will keep us in dry conditions and sunny skies today. In the upper levels of the atmosphere, a ridge builds in tomorrow through the weekend, and as a result, we have above normal high temperatures through next week. During this stretch, lake breezes develop, which could support a few isolated showers and sprinkles during the afternoons.

Today: Sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s along the shorelines, low to mid-60s inland

Thursday: Mostly sunny, isolated showers possible late in the day, and warm

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s along the shorelines, low to mid-60s inland

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with isolated showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s along the shorelines, low to mid-60s inland

Saturday: Sun mixed with clouds, isolated showers, and warmer

>Highs: Mainly 60s, mid to upper 60s inland

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Mid 60s inland, cooler along the shorelines

Monday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 60s inland, cooler along the shorelines

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 60s to around 70°

