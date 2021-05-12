Pistons can’t keep pace with Timberwolves

DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Karl-Anthony Towns scored 28 points and Anthony Edwards added 22 as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Detroit Pistons 119-100 in a game with significant lottery implications. Minnesota’s second straight win was its 22nd in 69 games, while the Pistons dropped to 20-50. The Houston Rockets (16-53) are the only team with fewer wins than Detroit. There are three teams - the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Orlando Magic and the Cleveland Cavaliers - with 21 wins.Ricky Rubio added 19 points for Minnesota while DeAngelo Russell had 15 points and 10 assists. Saddiq Bey had 21 points and Saben Lee added 20 for Detroit, which lost for the 10th time in 12 games.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.