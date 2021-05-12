Packers, Lions featured in NFL Week 1 doubleheader on FOX UP
On FOX UP, you’ll see both Upper Michigan favorites play during Week 1 on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Green bay Packers and Detroit Lions will both play during the FOX NFL Week 1 doubleheader this fall.
In anticipation of the full NFL Regular and Pre-Season Schedules that will be announced tonight at 8:00 p.m. eastern, FOX Sports has revealed the lineup for the NFL on FOX Week 1.
At 1:00 p.m. eastern, the Detroit Lions open at home against the San Francisco 49ers. At 4:25 p.m. eastern, the Green Bay Packers are in Louisiana to play the New Orleans Saints.
Other games being shown around the country on FOX stations include:
- 1:00 p.m. eastern:
- Philadelphia Eagles @ Atlanta Falcons
- Minnesota Vikings @ Cincinnati Bengals
- Seattle Seahawks @ Indianapolis Colts
- 4:25 p.m. eastern:
- Denver Broncos @ New York Giants
We’ll have more coverage Wednesday evening when the full NFL schedule is announced.
