Packers, Lions featured in NFL Week 1 doubleheader on FOX UP

On FOX UP, you’ll see both Upper Michigan favorites play during Week 1 on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.
By Alissa Pietila
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Green bay Packers and Detroit Lions will both play during the FOX NFL Week 1 doubleheader this fall.

In anticipation of the full NFL Regular and Pre-Season Schedules that will be announced tonight at 8:00 p.m. eastern, FOX Sports has revealed the lineup for the NFL on FOX Week 1.

At 1:00 p.m. eastern, the Detroit Lions open at home against the San Francisco 49ers. At 4:25 p.m. eastern, the Green Bay Packers are in Louisiana to play the New Orleans Saints.

Other games being shown around the country on FOX stations include:

  • 1:00 p.m. eastern:
    • Philadelphia Eagles @ Atlanta Falcons
    • Minnesota Vikings @ Cincinnati Bengals
    • Seattle Seahawks @ Indianapolis Colts
  • 4:25 p.m. eastern:
    • Denver Broncos @ New York Giants

We’ll have more coverage Wednesday evening when the full NFL schedule is announced.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

