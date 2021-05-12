Outlanders Catering teams up with a Marquette farm for vegetable, flower sales

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A small greenhouse is being built in the Outlanders’ parking lot, and will soon be filled with vegetable starters and flowers.

Uncle Chuck’s Funny Farm is bringing locally grown vegetable starts and flowers to sell to the community during the summer.

The greenhouse will open starting next week and stay until July.

The owner of Nikki’s Snack Dispatch and Outlanders Catering Nicole Klingler says it was an easy decision to team up with the farm when they asked.

“It seemed like kind of a no-brainer,” says Klingler. “It was an opportunity for us to help out another local business. For them to kind of help us too because their customers will see our location and being able to help out another local business was a big plus for us.”

The greenhouse will be open every day during the week; Sunday-Thursday from 10-6 and Friday and Saturday from 9-7.

A booth will also be set up at the farmers’ market in Marquette starting May 22nd.

