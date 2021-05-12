Advertisement

Norlite Nursing Center holds parade for residents

Norlite Nursing Center sign. (WLUC Photo)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents at Norlite Nursing Center were treated to a parade featuring the Marquette City Police and Fire, County Sheriff’s Department and workers from UP Health System-Marquette. It’s part of a celebration of National Skilled Nursing Center week.

“The residents love the parade, they love seeing the community support, they love seeing different people supporting them today we invited everyone from from the Governor of Michigan on down, just to come and celebrate the residents of Norlite today and our residents, this is all they’ve been talking about,” said Amy Fraley, Norlite Activities Director.

Norlite currently has a little more than 60 residents. Last year they held several parades for the residents.

