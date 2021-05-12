Marquette County Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on new home

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County Habitat for Humanity broke ground on a new home in Ishpeming Township today.

This is the 107th Habitat home provided in Marquette County.

Jon and Jane Hodge and their son Tommy will be the new owners.

As part of getting the new home, the family must put in at least 250 hours of work alongside the Habitat for Humanity workers.

Executive Director of Marquette County Habitat for Humanity, Deanna Johnson, says that work helps provide a sense of ownership and responsibility.

“I mean they can look around and say ‘I did that. I painted this room, I laid that floor’ and I think it’s just a lot more meaningful,” says Johnson.

As for Jon, Jane, and Tommy, the meaning of ‘home’ is becoming a little deeper.

“The next steps are gonna be to turn that house into a home,” says Jane.

Habitat for Humanity is looking for volunteers to help build the house for the Hodge family.

If you would like to help, call the office at 906-228-3578 or the visit the website.

