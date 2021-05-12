Advertisement

Marquette County Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on new home

Jon and Jane Hodge and their son Tommy will be the new owners.
The Hodge family broke ground for the building of their new house.
The Hodge family broke ground for the building of their new house.(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County Habitat for Humanity broke ground on a new home in Ishpeming Township today.

This is the 107th Habitat home provided in Marquette County.

Jon and Jane Hodge and their son Tommy will be the new owners.

As part of getting the new home, the family must put in at least 250 hours of work alongside the Habitat for Humanity workers.

Executive Director of Marquette County Habitat for Humanity, Deanna Johnson, says that work helps provide a sense of ownership and responsibility.

“I mean they can look around and say ‘I did that. I painted this room, I laid that floor’ and I think it’s just a lot more meaningful,” says Johnson.

As for Jon, Jane, and Tommy, the meaning of ‘home’ is becoming a little deeper.

“The next steps are gonna be to turn that house into a home,” says Jane.

Habitat for Humanity is looking for volunteers to help build the house for the Hodge family.

If you would like to help, call the office at 906-228-3578 or the visit the website.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot for Fawn Marie Teeple.
UPDATE: Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office arrests fugitive Fawn Teeple, another individual
Marquette Township UPS Store staff prevent man from falling victim to phone scam
Marquette County UPS Store worker stops scam of nearly $10,000
A mock-up of plans to renovate the old Savings Bank Building in Downtown Marquette
Potential project for old Savings Bank Building in Downtown Marquette
A young boy was injured after law enforcement says he hit a vehicle while on his dirt bike...
Juvenille injured in dirt bike crash
Many were in attendance at the Gogebic-Iron County Airport board meeting Monday, May 10, 2021.
Boutique Airlines fires 2 pilots, pulls out of Gogebic-Iron Co. Airport

Latest News

The Michigan Department of Transportation says the closure is at the US-41 and Green Garden...
UPDATE: US-41 reopens at Green Garden Road in Marquette County
Millions of Americans did not have access to, and could not afford, broadband at a time when...
Emergency program to give eligible people $50 off internet bill
Mugshot for Fawn Marie Teeple.
UPDATE: Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office arrests fugitive Fawn Teeple, another individual
The greenhouse will open starting next week.
Outlanders Catering teams up with a Marquette farm for vegetable, flower sales