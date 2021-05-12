Advertisement

Lawmakers begin passing budget bills; no deal with Whitmer

Legislators are required to pass spending bills by July 1, though the fiscal year will not start until Oct. 1.
Michigan budget graphic.
Michigan budget graphic.(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Republicans who control Michigan’s Senate have begun approving a $66.4 billion budget that would spend 5% more than in the current year, thanks to an influx of federal funding, but about $728 million less than what is proposed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Democrats voted against many bills Tuesday, showing a legislative deal with the Democratic governor remains weeks or months away.

The Republican-led House also began passing budget legislation, including $9.5 billion in federal COVID-19 relief aid.

