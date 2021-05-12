Advertisement

Juvenille injured in dirt bike crash

A 12-year-old boy lost sight of the trail, crashed while following behind his friends
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHAMPION, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says a 12-year-old Champion boy crashed his 2007 Yamaha TTR 125 dirt bike just before 6 pm local time Tuesday evening on County Road AI in Champion.

According to a press release, the boy had been following behind two of his friends when he lost sight of the trail in a cloud of dust.

The boy failed to navigate a curve at a bridge which crossed the Middle Branch of the Escanaba River. He left the trail to the left and the vehicle sustained minor damage, coming to rest on the river bank.

The boy was the sole occupant of the dirt bike and he was wearing a chest protector and helmet at the time.

The boy was taken to UPHS- Marquette for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Champion Township Fire Department, Humboldt Township Fire Department and UPHS Bell EMS assisted the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

