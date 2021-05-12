Advertisement

Iron Mountain’s Thunder Island Building almost fully restored

One new tenant to move into space soon while another is currently open for business
New tenants to move into almost renovated property soon
New tenants to move into almost renovated property soon(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Since the 1920s, the Thunder Island Building, now named after the old Thunder Island Music school and store, had been standing on E. Hughitt Street in Iron Mountain. Property manager Claire Valeski and Eden Property Collection are nearly finished restoring the building.

“We always look for opportunities to help local businesses find new space,” said Valeski, “and make that space better not just for the business but also for the building.”

Soon, the renovated property will welcome new tenants like the Dickinson Area Community Foundation. For years, the nonprofit has worked in a nearby windowless basement. Executive director Tamara Juul says the organization is looking forward to a new start.

“People can see us and start asking, ‘What is the community foundation?’,” Juul stated. “Now that we’ve got this space, we will be able to highlight that.”

As the Dickinson Area Community Foundation prepares to move into its new space, another tenant in the Thunder Island Building is Major 10th School of Music, and the owner, Tom Niebrzydowski, says he is open for business.

“If people are interested in lessons, they can call or stop by,” he said. “And, I’m also open for instrument sales.”

Niebrzydowski says he had been operating out of the Midtown Mall until last month. Thanks to Eden Property Collection, he is now feeling the rhythm.

“These are the largest teaching studios I have ever seen,” he mentioned, “and I’ve been doing this for the last 20 years. They did a really great job renovating it for me.”

Niebrzydowski plans to hire more instructors in the coming weeks, and Juul hopes to be fully settled by the middle of June. Valeski and Eden Property Collection also looks to paint the front of 220 E. Hughitt St. soon.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot for Fawn Marie Teeple.
UPDATE: Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office arrests fugitive Fawn Teeple, another individual
Marquette Township UPS Store staff prevent man from falling victim to phone scam
Marquette County UPS Store worker stops scam of nearly $10,000
A mock-up of plans to renovate the old Savings Bank Building in Downtown Marquette
Potential project for old Savings Bank Building in Downtown Marquette
A young boy was injured after law enforcement says he hit a vehicle while on his dirt bike...
Juvenille injured in dirt bike crash
Many were in attendance at the Gogebic-Iron County Airport board meeting Monday, May 10, 2021.
Boutique Airlines fires 2 pilots, pulls out of Gogebic-Iron Co. Airport

Latest News

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
Republicans and Gov. Whitmer continue to debate her Florida trip
Millions of Americans did not have access to, and could not afford, broadband at a time when...
Emergency program to give eligible people $50 off internet bill
The Michigan Department of Transportation says the closure is at the US-41 and Green Garden...
UPDATE: US-41 reopens at Green Garden Road in Marquette County
The Hodge family broke ground for the building of their new house.
Marquette County Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on new home