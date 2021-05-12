Iron Mountain’s Thunder Island Building almost fully restored

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Since the 1920s, the Thunder Island Building, now named after the old Thunder Island Music school and store, had been standing on E. Hughitt Street in Iron Mountain. Property manager Claire Valeski and Eden Property Collection are nearly finished restoring the building.

“We always look for opportunities to help local businesses find new space,” said Valeski, “and make that space better not just for the business but also for the building.”

Soon, the renovated property will welcome new tenants like the Dickinson Area Community Foundation. For years, the nonprofit has worked in a nearby windowless basement. Executive director Tamara Juul says the organization is looking forward to a new start.

“People can see us and start asking, ‘What is the community foundation?’,” Juul stated. “Now that we’ve got this space, we will be able to highlight that.”

As the Dickinson Area Community Foundation prepares to move into its new space, another tenant in the Thunder Island Building is Major 10th School of Music, and the owner, Tom Niebrzydowski, says he is open for business.

“If people are interested in lessons, they can call or stop by,” he said. “And, I’m also open for instrument sales.”

Niebrzydowski says he had been operating out of the Midtown Mall until last month. Thanks to Eden Property Collection, he is now feeling the rhythm.

“These are the largest teaching studios I have ever seen,” he mentioned, “and I’ve been doing this for the last 20 years. They did a really great job renovating it for me.”

Niebrzydowski plans to hire more instructors in the coming weeks, and Juul hopes to be fully settled by the middle of June. Valeski and Eden Property Collection also looks to paint the front of 220 E. Hughitt St. soon.

